8 U.S. Citizens, Child Among 12 Killed in Mexico Bus Crash

Posted 8:43 AM, December 20, 2017, by , Updated at 08:49AM, December 20, 2017

Eight US citizens, two Swedish tourists and at least one Canadian were among the victims of a tour bus crash in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula that left 12 dead and 18 injured, officials said Wednesday.

Mexican police officers standing guard in the area where a bus driving tourists to Chacchoben archaeological zone overturned. (Credit: MANUEL JESUS ORTEGA CANCHE/AFP/Getty Images)

The bus was carrying 31 people, including tourists from the United States, Canada, Italy, Brazil and Sweden, in the state of Quintana Roo, according to Public Security of Quintana Roo.

The dead include a child, the agency said in a statement.

