Evacuations Ordered After Explosion at Restaurant Near Hollywood and Highland

Firefighters are responding to a confirmed explosion at a mixed-use building near the busy intersection of Hollywood and Highland in Hollywood Wednesday night, authorities said.

The explosion occurred about 7:31 p.m., in the first-first floor restaurant at 1724 N. Highland Avenue, across the street from the Hollywood and Highland Center, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

The restaurant sits beneath a six-story apartment building, and the first floor of the residential part of the building was evacuated “in abundance of safety,” LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart stated in the alert.

No fire and no injuries were immediately reported, she said.

