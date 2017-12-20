Ex-NFL Player Accused of Killing His Mom in L.A. Found Mentally Incompetent to Stand Trial, Ordered to State Hospital

A former NFL player charged with killing his mother in Los Angeles earlier this year was found mentally incompetent to stand trial and ordered to be placed in a state hospital, according to a two-page minute order filed Tuesday in L.A. County Superior Court.

De'Von Hall is seen posing for a team photo for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taken in 2010 in Tampa Bay, Florida. (Credit: NFL via Getty Images)

Prosecutors charged De’von Hall, who played defensive back for the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the April death of his mother, Alecia Benson.

Hall, 29, struggled with mental health issues for several years, friends and family members told The Times this year. His professional career ended, in part, over concerns about unusual behavior. He previously played football for Cleveland High in Reseda and Utah State.

Prosecutors alleged Hall killed Benson with his bare hands during a dispute at her home in L.A.’s Windsor Hills neighborhood.

