Ivy Pochoda, Author “Wonder Valley”

Ivy Pochoda is the author of the new book “Wonder Valley.” It’s “destined to be a classic L.A. novel,” according to a review by author Michael Connelly. The book is on the Los Angeles Times “Best Books of 2017” list.

“Wonder Valley” refers to the community of that name near the high desert city 29 Palms. The story is set in those communities and in Los Angeles. We follow the desperate stories of seemingly disparate characters and come to learn how they’re connected.

KTLA 5 is mentioned in the book and during this podcast, Ivy reveals how KTLA was a “major inspiration” in writing her novel.

