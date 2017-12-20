Man Who Broke Leg During Arrest By Pasadena Police Speaks Out, Says ‘I Complied With Everything They Asked Me’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 21-year-old man who broke his leg during an altercation with Pasadena police in November spoke out Wednesday, saying he was compliant with the officers who were arresting him.

Christopher Ballew held a news conference about the incident that happened at a parking lot on Nov. 9, which Pasadena Police Department said it's investigating for possible "use of force."

The officers stopped Ballew because of a missing front license plate and tinted windows, according to a city spokesperson. Ballew's lawyer, John Burton, named Jerry Esparza and Zachary Lujan as the officers involved.

Police said Ballew was resisting arrest and took him in for a felony assault. The Los Angeles District's Attorney's Office has said it would not prosecute Ballew on any charges stemming from the incident.

After a graphic cellphone video that captured the ordeal sparked public outcry, authorities released dash and body camera videos that showed the moment Ballew's leg was broken.

"I was confused," Ballew said in the news conference. "I didn’t know what was going on."

Ballew denied resisting and running away from the officers, saying, " I complied with everything they asked me."

Asked about claims that he escalated the incident by taking one of the officers' baton, Ballew said he only grabbed the baton after he was hit.

"I grabbed the baton after the second strike," Ballew said.

Ballew has filed a lawsuit against the city and the Pasadena Police Department for injuries he sustained.

