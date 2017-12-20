× Pre-Holiday Snow Blankets Mammoth, Lake Tahoe

A storm system brought precious pre-holiday snow to Mammoth and Lake Tahoe Wednesday, as California resorts prepped for the busy weeks to follow Christmas. By 11 a.m., 2 inches of snow had fallen on the village in Mammoth Lakes, with the storm expected to last through the day. Only about an inch had been predicted from the one-day storm.

After a promising start, the Sierra has faced weeks of warm and dry weather.

Early season snows provided a healthy base, and snow-making crews have been working through the nights to open terrain. Mammoth claims to have the most terrain open of any resort in the country. But as of late Tuesday, there was only a smattering of snow on the ground in the village itself.

Closer to home, the San Bernardino Mountains have also been warm and dry, but cool enough at night to make snow. Mountain High, Big Bear and Snow Valley are all open.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.