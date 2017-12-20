Los Angeles International Airport officials are expecting another record number of travelers this holiday season, with an estimated 4.35 million passengers to pass through the airport between Dec. 15, 2017, and Jan. 2, 2017. to Mary Beth McDade reports from LAX for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 20, 2017.
Record Number of Holiday Travelers Expected at LAX
-
LAX Sees Crowds, Heavy Nearby Traffic as Holiday Rush Takes Hold
-
East Coast Storm May Delay Thanksgiving Flights Across the U.S., Including at LAX
-
LAX Gears Up for Upcoming Holiday Travel Rush
-
Repair Project Shuts Down 405 Connector to 105 Freeway Near LAX
-
LAX Feels Impact of Hurricane Irma With Flight Delays, Fleeing Floridians
-
-
Travelers Face New Airport Security Measures
-
LAX Expected to Be Among Nations Busiest Airports This Thanksgiving
-
Santa Monica Airport Temporarily Closes to Shorten Runway
-
Fire Tears Through San Bernardino Family’s Home Just Before the Holidays
-
High-Temperature Records Fall for a 2nd Day Amid Scorching October Heat Wave
-
-
Infant Found Safe, Father Arrested After Amber Alert Was Issued When 2 Went Missing in Fort Tejon Area
-
Deadline to Ensure Holiday Packages Arrive by Christmas Approaches
-
Irvine Condo’s HOA Won’t Allow Christmas Decorations Outside, Residents Say