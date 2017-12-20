Record Number of Holiday Travelers Expected at LAX

Posted 10:39 PM, December 20, 2017

Los Angeles International Airport officials are expecting another record number of travelers this holiday season, with an estimated 4.35 million passengers to pass through the airport between Dec. 15, 2017, and Jan. 2, 2017. to Mary Beth McDade reports from LAX for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 20, 2017.