Residents Sue Utility Companies, City of Ventura Over Damage Caused by Thomas Fire

A group of Ventura County residents have filed suit against two utility companies and the city of Ventura, claiming they are responsible for damage caused by the Thomas fire.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in Ventura County Superior Court, alleges in part that Southern California Edison crews working in the hills above the Ventura Ranch KOA Holiday campground in Santa Paula caused the fire.

The residents believe Southern California Edison’s “construction activities caused the ignition of dry vegetation at this construction site, which set off this massive wildfire,” according to court papers.

The official cause of the Thomas fire, which began in the foothills above Thomas Aquinas College on Dec. 4, has yet to be determined. The fire has destroyed more than 700 homes and contributed to deaths of two people, including a firefighter.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.