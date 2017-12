Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Santa Clarita Valley family has been helping others in need around the holidays for the past 10 years, but now the siblings -- known locally as the "SCV Santa Team" -- are the ones in need of a Christmas miracle, or they may lose their home. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 20, 2017.

A GoFundMe has been start up to help the Spargifiore family, and more information about the SCV Santa Team can be found here.