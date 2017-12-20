Virginia Mother and Son, Florida Grandmother ID’d as 3 Family Members Killed in Mexico Bus Crash

A family is in mourning after losing three relatives in a tour bus crash in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

Anna Behar of Lorton, Virginia, and her 11-year-old son Daniel were killed in Tuesday’s bus crash, a relative told CNN. Behar’s mother, Fanya Shamis of Coconut Creek, Florida, also died in the crash, Haim Shababo said.

Behar’s husband, Moises, was injured, Shababo said. The family is anxiously awaiting word from US Embassy officials on repatriation so the family can plan funeral arrangements.

The bus was carrying 31 people, including cruise ship guests from the United States, Canada, Italy, Brazil and Sweden. The crash left 12 dead, including eight Americans, two Swedes and one Canadian. A child and a local tour guide were among the dead, according to the public security office in the state of Quintana Roo. Thirteen passengers were injured.

The bus was traveling from the coastal village of Mahahual to the Mayan archaeological site Chacchoben, about 110 miles south of the popular tourist destination of Tulum, the agency said.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Bacalar and Chetumal. Of the injured passengers, three were from Canada, four from Brazil and four from the United States, according to the Quintana Roo government. Two of those injured, originally from Sweden, have been transferred to the United States.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragedy,” the US State Department said. “We are in contact with local authorities, and will continue to monitor the situation. We have staff on the scene and at local hospitals to assist victims and loved ones.”

Prosecutor Miguel Ángel Pech Cen said preliminary evidence suggests the bus may have been speeding. The bus driver was hospitalized and could face criminal charges, the state prosecutor said.

Among the bus passengers were 27 cruise guests from two Royal Caribbean ships, Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas, the cruise line said.

Celebrity Equinox, a seven-night Caribbean cruise, departed from PortMiami on Saturday. Serenade of the Seas left Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday.

The ships arrived Tuesday in the busy cruise ship port of Costa Maya, a vacation destination on Mexico’s Caribbean coast near the Belize border. Both ships left Tuesday afternoon.

“Our hearts go out to all those involved in the bus accident in Costa Maya. We are doing all we can to care for our guests, including assisting with medical care and transportation,” spokeswoman Cynthia Martinez said. “We are working with the local authorities to learn more about the accident.”