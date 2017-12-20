Witness Thwarts Attempted Sexual Assault in Santa Ana, Leads Police to Suspect: Police

A witness thwarted a sexual assault of a woman in Santa Ana earlier this week and led police to the suspect, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Palm Street.

The man apparently offered the woman a ride to a Wells Fargo, but when she got in his truck, he told her he wanted to have sex, Santa Ana Police Department officials told KTLA.

The woman said no, but he asked for her number, when she refused again, the man pulled into an alley and allegedly duct-taped her face.

A man who was walking to work in the area saw the suspect’s car blocking his way into the building and he knocked on the window of the truck.

The witness saw the victim, who was able to get out of the vehicle and run away.

As the suspect was driving away, the witness was able to take a picture of the suspect’s truck and got the license plate number, police said.

Authorities were able to track down the suspect and arrested him Tuesday night, police said.

Detectives believe the suspect, who has only been identified as a 27-year-old man, has victimized other people.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.