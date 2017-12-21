Actor Jaime Camil Talks California Fire Foundation Save Program
-
LAFD Chief: ‘Our People Are Getting Tired’
-
Celebrities Evacuate Homes Amid SoCal Wildfire Threat
-
Thomas Fire: Grateful Rob Lowe Feeds Firefighters Who Helped Save His Montecito Home From Blaze
-
How to Help Los Angeles Firefighters? Donate to the LAFD Foundation, Chief Says
-
LAFD Deploys Drones for First Time to Survey Damage, Patrol Hotspots in Skirball Fire
-
-
Thomas Fire, Now the 3rd-Largest Blaze on Record in California History, Burns 418 Square Miles
-
Government Shutdown Averted as Senate Approves Short-Term Spending Measure
-
‘We Don’t Even Call It Fire Season Anymore … It’s Year Round’: Cal Fire
-
‘Neighbor Helping Neighbor’: Firefighters From Northern California, Western States Arrive to Assist SoCal Crews
-
Lilac Fire That Destroyed 157 Structures in San Diego County Is 100% Contained
-
-
Powerful Winds That Fanned Thomas Fire Expected to Return to SoCal
-
Sam Rubin, Entertainment Anchor
-
President Trump Asks Congress to Terminate Diversity Immigration Lottery in Wake of NYC Terror Attack