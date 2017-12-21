6 Students Face 126 Counts Each After Air at College Party in Maryland Tests Positive for Alcohol

Six people face numerous charges after the air inside an off-campus fraternity party in Maryland registered on a breathalyzer, according to police.

Montgomery County Police Department officials told Washington D.C. television station WJLA around 70 people, predominantly American University students, were at the party in Bethesda when police knocked on the front door. The windows were covered with insulation and trash bags and liquor bottles littered the floor, according to police.

Court documents stated the home’s alcohol level registered a .01 on at least one police breathalyzer.

Six people –all American University students and members of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity — told police they lived at the home, according to Baltimore television station WJZ.

All 6 men have been charged with 126 counts apiece of allowing underage possession of alcohol, WJZ reported. They also each face fines up to $315,000.

The residents are all 20 years old, while the partygoers were between the ages of 17 and 20.

