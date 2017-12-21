All Evacuation Orders Lifted in Santa Barbara County as Crews Slow Spread of Thomas Fire

Authorities lifted all evacuation orders in Santa Barbara County on Thursday morning as fire crews continued to slow the spread of the massive Thomas fire.

Gusty winds continued to wash over Southern California but had little effect on the efforts of firefighters to contain the blaze in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

The fire, which grew 400 acres during the day Thursday, now covers 272,600 acres and is 65% contained, fire officials said.

“Today is one of those days where our firefighters had to work hard to find smoke” and hot spots, Mark Brown, an operations section chief for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said Thursday evening.

