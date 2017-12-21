California Taxpayers Look to Take Advantage of Tax Deductions Set to Disappear Next Year

Now that the new tax reform bill will soon become law, taxpayers here in California are scrambling to take full advantage of some deductions set to disappear come 2018. One local tax expert has some last-minute tax advice on some planning steps individuals can take before the new year. John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 21, 2017.

