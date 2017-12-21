Now that the new tax reform bill will soon become law, taxpayers here in California are scrambling to take full advantage of some deductions set to disappear come 2018. One local tax expert has some last-minute tax advice on some planning steps individuals can take before the new year. John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 21, 2017.
California Taxpayers Look to Take Advantage of Tax Deductions Set to Disappear Next Year
-
Budget Narrowly Passes House, Clearing Way for Tax Reform
-
34 Things to Know About the GOP Tax Bill, 1st Major Reform to Tax Code Since 1986
-
As Republicans Eye Passage of Tax Overhaul Bill Next Week, Here’s What Is in Their Final Plan
-
GOP Plan Would Slash Tax Write-Offs for Wildfires and Other Disasters
-
How the Tax Bill Affects Millennials
-
-
Mortgage Interest Deduction Would Be Slashed Under GOP Tax Plan, a Cause for Concern in California
-
Trump Promises Tax Reform Won’t Impact 401(k) Plans
-
Republican House Leaders Unveil Key Details of Tax Reform Proposal
-
Senate Republicans Unveil Tax Plan
-
With Health Care Bill on Thin Ice, Republicans Gear up for Release of Tax Reform ‘Framework’
-
-
Republican Tax Bill Would End Deduction for Wildfire Victims, but Not Recent Hurricane Victims
-
Senate to Vote on GOP Tax Cut Bill; House Must Vote Again Because Legislation Violates Senate Rules
-
Republicans’ Sweeping Tax Bill Passes Senate by 51-48 Vote, Heads Back to House for Final Vote Wednesday