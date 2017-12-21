First Day of Winter Brings Chilly Conditions, Gusty Winds Across SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday is the first day of Winter, and with it comes chilly conditions and gusty winds throughout Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

North to northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, with gusts of up to 50 mph in the mountains and canyon passes.

A few locations in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara County mountains reached over 58 mph Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the weather service reported.

The winds and relatively low humidity bring the potential for fire danger as the Thomas Fire continues to burn in Santa Barbara County.

Fire spread is likely after ignition in a windy area, Cal Fire officials warned.

While temperatures will be slightly below normal Thursday, a slight warming trend will move in Friday, the weather service reported.

Cars were damaged by downed trees in Beverly Grove as authorities in Los Angeles received more than 30 wind-related calls Wednesday night.

