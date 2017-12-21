Holiday Gifts That Promote Child Development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Licensed occupational therapist with a specialty in sensory integration and early childhood development and owner of childhood enrichment center Play 2 Progress Allie Ticktin joined us live with toys and games that benefit your child’s development. Play 2 Progress is located at 8013 Melrose Ave in West Hollywood. For more information on Allie and Play 2 Progress, visit their website or follow them on social media.