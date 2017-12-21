× LAFD Responding to Home Burning in Hollywood Hills

Los Angeles firefighters were responding to a fire at a home in the Hollywood Hills late Thursday morning, authorities said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed flames and smoke coming from a house in the 7100 block of Senalda Road, with a column of black smoke rising into the sky.

The enclosed patio area of a large home appeared to be burning, but firefighters arrived about 11:40 a.m. and quickly extinguished most of the flames.

Further details were not immediately available.