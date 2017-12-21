Arizona Dad Accused of Bending Infant Over, Biting Him to Stop Crying; Injuries ‘Not Survivable,’ Doctors Say

An infant has been hospitalized in Phoenix after his father allegedly bent him over because he was crying, authorities said.

Phoenix Police Department officers were dispatched to a home near 12th Street and Camelback Road on Dec. 19 where they found a 6-month-old child unresponsive and not breathing, according to Phoenix television station KNXV.

An officer gave CPR to the child until paramedics arrived.

Doctors at Phoenix Children’s Hospital reported to police that the infant had lacerations to his liver and pancreas, a broken wrist and bruising on his thigh.

“The injuries are not survivable,” doctors told police.

The child was in the care of his father, 30-year-old Robert Anthony Resendiz, at the time.

Resendiz told police that he pressed the infant’s legs over his head and bent his body to get his son to stop crying, the station reported. He said he didn’t release the pressure until the victim stopped moving and was limp.

He also allegedly admitted to even biting the child twice out of frustration.

Resendiz is being held on a $250,000 bond on child abuse charges.