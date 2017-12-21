Legal Battle Brewing Over Charles Manson’s Remains as at Least 5 Come Forward to Claim Body

Even in death, Charles Manson is proving to be troublesome for authorities.

A month after Manson died in a Bakersfield hospital, at least five people have stepped forward to claim his remains.

With so many parties vying for the body, the Kern County Counsel filed paperwork in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday asking the court to keep it abreast of any future claims. The coroner doesn’t want to release the remains to the wrong person and end up getting sued by someone else, the county’s attorney said.

“We have the following problem we’re trying to cope with here: The Department of Corrections asked the Kern County Coroner to receive the body because we have refrigeration and they don’t,” said Bryan Walters, a deputy attorney in the county counsel’s office. “When we received it, we thought no one would claim the body. We assumed it would be an easy matter to take care of.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.