Pasadena city, police and fire officials on Thursday presented their annual preview of the Rose Parade, providing safety information for the public. Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 21, 2017.

Details on do's and don'ts, including what you can and cannot bring, is on the city's website.

