Masked intruders broke into a gated home in Downey mid-afternoon Thursday and robbed the residence. The crime comes nearly two years after a real estate agent was killed in his home during a robbery on the same street, and some residents say the latest incident has made them nervous. Kimberly Cheng reports from Downey for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 21, 2017.