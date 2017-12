Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just days before Christmas, a family is praying for a miracle as a 7-year-old lies in a hospital bed comatose after suffering brain injuries in a devastating car crash in Torrance nearly two weeks ago. Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 22, 2017.

A YouCaring page has been set up for Cole, and more information can be found here.