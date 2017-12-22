× A Year After Bad Masa Caused a Christmas Tamale Disaster, Amapola of Downey Seeks Redemption

The tamale disaster unfolded with impeccably bad timing.

The week before Christmas last year, people had stood in line for hours for the store’s famous masa, the ground cornmeal for tamales.

Soon, hundreds of angry customers lay siege to the Amapola Deli and Market in Downey, demanding refunds after their tamales were ruined by funky masa.

Some people tried to save Christmas by serving spaghetti and nachos — a combination that any family of Mexican descent will tell you would definitely not save Christmas.

