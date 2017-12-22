Go
Search
Watch Now:
KTLA 5 Morning News
KTLA 5 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
KTLA
Menu
News
Morning News
Podcasts
Contests
Traffic
Events
About
Weather
48°
48°
Low
47°
High
69°
Sun
47°
72°
Mon
48°
68°
Tue
50°
69°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Acappella Group Naturally 7’s Teases Holiday Show at Walt Disney Concert Hall
Posted 9:50 AM, December 22, 2017, by
Nancy Cruz
,
Updated at 10:19AM, December 22, 2017
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Instagram
@naturally7
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
KTLA 5 News on Twitter
Popular
Brilliant Light Over SoCal Skies After SpaceX Launches Rocket From Vandenberg Air Force Base
Former Marine From Modesto Plotted Christmas Terror Attack on San Francisco’s Pier 39: FBI Affidavit
6 Bodies Found Hanged From Bridges Near Mexican Tourist Resort in Baja California Sur
After Break, Winds Expected to Return as Firefight Continues in Still-Growing Thomas Fire
Latest News
Farmworkers Weather Risks in Oxnard’s Strawberry Fields During Thomas Fire
Expert Weighs in on SpaceX Launch Widely Seen Across SoCal
7-Year-Old Boy in Coma After Suffering Brain Injury in Torrance Car Crash
Crew in Deadly Amtrak Crash Near Seattle Wasn’t Using Electronic Devices Before Derailment, Early NTSB Review Says
Nation/World
Animatronic Trump to Debut at Disney World’s Updated Hall of Presidents on Tuesday
Spoken Dreams
Michael Padilla, Actor
Frank Buckley Interviews
Sam Rubin, Entertainment Anchor
Spoken Dreams
Mac Quayle, Composer
Frank Buckley Interviews
Dr. Joel Fuhrman, Nutrition Expert/Author
Spoken Dreams
Jamal Johnson, Actor
Nation/World
Politics
Recognize Any of These Facebook Ads? They’re All Linked to Russian Troll Farms
Local News
21st Century Fox Shares Jump After Report of Sale Talks with Disney
Nation/World
Politics
Facebook, Instagram Will Show Users What Russian Propaganda They Liked or Followed
Spoken Dreams
Loren LoRosa, T.V. Host/Vlogger
Frank Buckley Interviews
Ned Colletti, Former L.A. Dodgers GM
Frank Buckley Interviews
Ivy Pochoda, Author “Wonder Valley”
Morning News
Unique and Creative Christmas Tree Ideas With Spruce 0132
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.