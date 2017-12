Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold air mass and lighter winds sent temperatures plunging in a swath of California early Friday.

Freeze warnings blanket the San Joaquin Valley and the coast from north of San Francisco Bay down through Monterey County.

Frost advisories are posted along the Central Coast and in interior areas south and east of Los Angeles.

The warnings and advisories should expire at midmorning.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.