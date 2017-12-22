Expert Weighs in on SpaceX Launch Widely Seen Across SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A bright streak across the night sky Friday wasn't a UFO, a missile, a comet or even Santa Claus getting an early start on Christmas. But all though California, and as far away as Arizona, people were staring up at the sky puzzling over a mysterious object trailing overhead. It has since been confirmed to be a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying ten communication satellites, and an expert weighed in on the science behind what many saw from the launch. Elizabeth Espinosa reports from Hollywood for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 22, 2017.