Garden Grove Woman Who Dragged Victim With Car Sentenced to Prison for Murder

A 27-year-old Garden Grove woman was sentenced 45 years to life in prison for the dragging death of another woman in 2010, authorities announced Friday.

Lynn Ai Quach drove for nearly a mile the night of March 27, 2010, as Tuyet Thi Huynh was dragged, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney.

Huynh’s arm was tangled in her purse, which was stuck on Quach’s car, the statement said.

Quach and Christopher Dai-Ichi Yu, a street gang member, had arranged to meet the 38-year-old victim in a parking lot at Russell C. Paris Park in Westminster under the false pretense of selling her drugs, officials said. They intended to rob her, according to authorities.

Shortly before midnight, with cash in hand, Huynh approached the window of the front passenger’s seat, where Yu was sitting. Yu grabbed the money from the victim’s hand, officials said.

Quach drove for several blocks as Huyhn’s arm was tangled in her purse, which had become stuck to the car, according to authorities.

The victim’s boyfriend, Truong Pham, was waiting for her in his car, officials said. Yu took a shot at Pham as he gave chase in his own vehicle but missed, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Quach drove for almost a mile until the victim fell and landed on the road, according to authorities. A witness called 911.

A deputy eventually stopped Yu and Quach, and the victim was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the the Los Angels Times.

Yu, a 22-year-old man from Fountain Valley, was previously convicted and sentenced. A jury found him guilty in June 2011 of murder, attempted murder and street terrorism, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

He was sentenced to 74 years to life in state prison, with sentencing enhancements for criminal street gang activity, personal discharge of a firearm and vicarious discharge of a firearm by a gang member.

Quach was found guilty of murder in Sept. 2014, with sentencing enhancements for criminal street gang activity and vicarious discharge of a firearm by a gang member.