Inmate With Skeleton-Type Facial Tattoos Recaptured After Disappearing From Work Crew in Stockton

An inmate with skeleton-like facial tattoos was recaptured after apparently escaping from a work crew in the San Joaquin Valley late last month, officials said.

Corey Hughes, 27, was last seen in Stockton on Nov. 27, and his work crew notified the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office that he was missing.

He was found Thursday in the 6000 block of Don Avenue in Stockton after “tips and good investigative work,” sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post.

In the post, officials said Hughes was “‘home’ for the holidays.”

Hughes was in custody on a weapons charge and was set to be released in February.

“Instead, he’s added to his troubles and his days behind bars,” the Facebook post reads.

