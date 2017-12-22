Man, Woman Arrested After Attempted Murder in Cypress

A man and a woman were arrested after a shooting left another man injured in Cypress, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 4300 block of Lincoln Avenue, according to Cypress police.

The victim was shot multiple times in the upper body and was found lying in the parking lot of a small business complex. He was breathing and responsive and is expected to survive.

The victim told police that the suspect attempted to rob him before shooting him with a hunting-style rifle.

The suspect, Christopher Livingston, allegedly left the scene in a vehicle after the shooting.

Responding officers searched the area and found the suspect vehicle with Livingston, 36, of Glendora, and Cynthia Guevara inside.

As officers tried to stop the vehicle, Livingston apparently got out of the vehicle and tried to get away, but he was taken into custody.

Guevara, 41, of Hawaiian Gardens, stayed in the vehicle and was also arrested.

A rifle, described as being similar to the one involved in the shooting, was found in the vehicle, police said.

Livingston was booked into the Orange County jail on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and other charges.

Guevara was booked on suspicion of evading police while driving a vehicle.

The shooting remains under investigation.