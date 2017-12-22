Photographers, Tourists Descend on Big Sur to Witness Rare Light Show

It only happens for a short time each year, but when it does, photographers and tourists alike flock to Pfeiffer Beach in Big Sur.

The unincorporated region along California’s Central Coast is home to what is known as the Keyhole, a rock archway that rises above the waves of Pacific Ocean.

During the right time of year, the Keyhole creates a shining light show as the sun sets behind it.

“The combination of low tide at sunset with the winter solstice? is just perfect lighting for this situation,” said Greg Gawlowski of Santa Cruz told television station KION in Salinas.

The spectacular sunsets can only be seen between mid-December and January.