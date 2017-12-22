UCLA Suspends Jalen Hill and Cody Riley for Rest of Season After Shoplifting Incident in China

UCLA announced Friday that freshmen Jalen Hill and Cody Riley would be suspended for the rest of the season for their roles in a shoplifting incident last month in China.

Hill and Riley will not be allowed to travel with the basketball team but can participate in team practices and meetings starting Tuesday. The school said its decision came in conjunction with the office of student conduct but offered no further details.

The freshmen have already missed 11 games as UCLA (8-3) prepares to play No. 7 Kentucky (9-1) on Saturday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans as part of the CBS Sports Classic.

“Cody and Jalen are a part of our basketball and university families, and we will continue to support them as they serve their suspensions,” UCLA coach Steve Alford said in a statement. “Since returning from China, they have done everything asked of them and continued to work hard in the classroom and in their own personal workouts.

