United Nations: How Each Country Voted on Jerusalem Status Resolution

US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was condemned by 128 countries in a United Nations vote Thursday.

Nine countries supported the US’ decision, 35 abstained and another 21 did not participate in the vote.

Turkey and Yemen co-sponsored the draft resolution which called on all countries to refrain from establishing diplomatic missions in Jerusalem.

Later Thursday, a “Save the Date” invitation from US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley was sent to the 64 countries who did not support the resolution to attend a reception to thank them for their “friendship to the United States.”

Here’s how each of the countries voted, according to the UN:

Voted “No” to the resolution: 9

Guatemala

Honduras

Israel

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Nauru

Palau

Togo

US

Abstained: 35

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Australia

Bahamas

Benin

Bhutan

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Cameroon

Canada

Colombia

Croatia

Czech Republic

Dominican Republic

Equatorial Guinea

Fiji

Haiti

Hungary

Jamaica

Latvia

Lesotho

Kiribati

Malawi

Mexico

Panama

Paraguay

Philippines

Poland

Romania

Rwanda

Solomon Islands

South Sudan

Trinidad and Tobago

Tuvalu

Uganda

Vanuatu

Voted “Yes” to the resolution: 128

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Angola

Armenia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cape Verde

Cambodia

Chad

Chile

China

Comoros

Congo

Costa Rica

Cuba

Cyprus

Denmark

Dijbouti

Dominica

Ecuador

Egypt

Eritrea

Estonia

Finland

France

Gabon

Gambia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Grenada

Guinea

Guyana

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Italy

Ivory Coast

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Lebanon

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madagascar

Malaysia

Maldives

Mali

Malta

Mauritania

Mauritius

Monaco

Montenegro

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

North Korea

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Peru

Portugal

Qatar

Russia

St Vincent and Grenadines

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Somalia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Suriname

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Thailand

Macedonia

Tunisia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Venezuela

Vietnam

Yemen

Zimbabwe