Creek Fire in Sylmar Expected to Be Contained By End of Day Saturday

Fire officials said they expect full containment of the Creek fire, which has scorched more than 15,000 acres east of Sylmar, by the end of the day Saturday.

The blaze has been 98% contained since Thursday, with 37 firefighters still working on suppression repair on Saturday morning, officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. Around 1,700 firefighters were involved at the peak of the battle.

The wind-whipped fire, which started Dec. 5, destroyed more than 60 homes and burned 15,619 acres. Three firefighters sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Just after the blaze started, witnesses reported a snapped steel power pylon on a high-voltage transmission tower in Little Tujunga Canyon that sent sparks flying.

