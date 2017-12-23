Crews Resuscitate Dog Named ‘Lucky’ After Candle Sparks Pasadena House Fire

Firefighters rescued a dog named “Lucky” after a candle started a fire in a Pasadena home Friday afternoon, authorities said.

An unattended candle sparked the house fire on the 400 block of Hill Avenue, according to the Pasadena Fire Department. Officials said crews managed to extinguish the blaze quickly.

A mother and her two children were able to flee the house before fire officials arrived, Pasadena Star-News reported. Upon the firefighters’ arrival, the family informed them that their dog Lucky was still inside.

Fire officials found Lucky but they had to use a special device for animals to resuscitate the dog, the news outlet reported.

“‘Lucky’ the dog lived up to his name today…” the Fire Department said in a tweet. The animal, who’s expected to recover, was being evaluated by the Pasadena Humane Society.

“Lucky” the dog lived up to his name today as firefighters rendered aid after a fire started in his home on the 400 blk. of Hill Ave. Lucky is expected to be okay and @PasadenaHumane will further evaluate him. pic.twitter.com/HsCqN7pG6D — Pasadena Fire Dept. (@PasadenaFD) December 22, 2017