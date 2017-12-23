Gov. Jerry Brown Grants 132 Pardons, Commutes 19 Sentences Just Ahead of Christmas

Gov. Jerry Brown granted 132 pardons and commuted 19 sentences on Saturday, continuing his tradition of Christmastime clemency.

Brown typically grants clemency around Christmas Eve and Easter, focusing largely on those whose run-ins with the law occurred years ago. Those pardoned Saturday had already completed their sentences, the majority of which were for drug-related or other nonviolent crimes, the governor’s office said.

Those hoping for pardons must obtain a certificate of rehabilitation from a court or petition the governor’s office directly. Applicants must show that they are living productive, law-abiding lives. Pardons do not erase their convictions, but allow certain rights to be restored.

Since beginning his third term as governor in 2011, Brown has pardoned more than 1,000 people — far more than his most recent predecessors, according to figures provided by the governor’s office.

