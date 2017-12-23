Man Accused of Plotting S.F. Terror Attack Was Depressed Over Losing Custody of Children, Family Says

December 23, 2017

Days before he was charged with plotting a terror attack, Everitt Aaron Jameson went with his father and some friends to an Oakland Raiders game.

Everitt Aaron Jameson is seen in a photo posted to his Facebook profile.

His father said everything seemed fine and that his son expressed no anger and plans for violence. “It was a great time. It was a great game,” Gordon Jameson told the Merced Sun-Star.

His family said they cannot believe charges by the FBI that Everitt Jameson planned to launch a suicide attack on Christmas Day at a popular San Francisco tourist attraction.

Family members say Jameson, a 26-year-old tow truck driver and former Marine, was depressed and even suicidal over losing custody of his children and had begun studying Islam about a year ago. But they insist he never talked about violence or being influenced by terrorist groups.

