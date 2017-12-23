Metro Los Angeles Offers Free Rides on Buses, Rail Lines on Christmas and New Year’s Eve

Posted 7:42 AM, December 23, 2017, by and , Updated at 11:53AM, December 23, 2017

Metro Los Angeles is offering free rides on all busses and rail lines on the nights of Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, officials said.

A Metro Gold Line train is shown east of downtown Los Angeles in 2014. (Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A Metro Gold Line train is shown east of downtown Los Angeles in 2014. (Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

No fare will be charged on Christmas Eve from 9 p.m to 2 a.m. and from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The gates at all Metro rail stations will be unlatched during this time, but riders must use their TAP cards after after 2 a.m.

In addition, 24-hour rail service is available on New Year’s Eve. Enhanced service will be available for the Rams game against the San Francisco 49ers that day.

Both buses and rail systems will run on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Christmas Day and News Year’s Day, officials explained.

“Wishing you all safe and happy travels as we close in on 2018,” officials wrote.