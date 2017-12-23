Nearly 2,000 Pay Tribute to Fallen San Diego Firefighter Cory Iverson

Friends, family and fellow firefighters bade an emotional farewell Saturday to Cory Iverson, the 32-year-old San Diego County fireman who died battling the Thomas Fire nine days ago near Fillmore.

About 1,800 filled the Rock Church in Point Loma to hear eulogies, highlighted by a promise from his widow, Ashley.

In a calm, determined voice, the mother of one daughter, now expecting another, recalled one of the last talks the couple had before Iverson left for the fire lines.

She said she expressed fear for his safety but also her wish to make a difference to others.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.