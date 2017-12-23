Saturday “Gayle on the Go! /// Saturday, December 23rd, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Whistling White House Wonderland

Richard Nixon Foundation, Library, & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda

Yorba Linda

714 528 0544

http://www.nixonfoundation.org/whistling-white-house-wonderland

Among the Christmas trees decorated for Southern California’s military hometown heroes and a reproduction of First Lady Pat Nixon’s White House Gingerbread House are vintage model trains at the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda.

The holiday season train showcase reflects President Richard Nixon’s love of trains that began when he was a child growing up in his hometown of Yorba Linda.

For admission information, you’re going to want to check the website: nixonfoundation.org

The holiday display is made possible thanks to the generosity of Ruth Ann Segerstrom Moriarty, Pacific Mercantile Bank and The Cookie Element.

Titanic at the Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

While we’re on the subject of presidential libraries, don’t forget TITANIC AT THE REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM. The ten-thousand-square foot exhibition features hundreds of Titanic artifacts that have not been together since the ship’s fateful night in 1912. The exhibition also includes items from the 1997 movies.

TITANIC AT THE REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM closes Sunday, January 7th, 2018.

Play!

Autry Museum of the American West

234 Museum Drive

Los Angeles

1 323 667 2000

theautry.org

Time is also running out to experience “PLAY AT THE AUTRY”, where we are invited to explore and play with some of the more than two-hundred objects from the Autry’s diverse collections representing hands-on games of the past and present. No assembly required!

“PLAY AT THE AUTRY” also closes Sunday, January 7th, 2018.

Up Close: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel @ 10am

Westfield Topanga

21900 Vanowen Street

Canoga Park

http://www.westfield.com/upclose

Closing the end of this month Michelagelo’s breathtaking SISTINE CHAPEL. One of the world’s greatest artistic achievements that we would have to travel to the Vatican to see has been reproduced in near original size at Westfield Topanga in Canoga Park.

For ticket information, check the website: westfield.com/upclose.

Free Admission Day

Go For Broke National Education Center

355 East First Street, Suite 200

Los Angeles

http://www.goforbroke.org

Today is FREE ADMISSION DAY at the Go For Broke National Education Center located in historic Little Tokyo.

Don’t miss the highly interactive Defining Courage Exhibition, which tells the extraordinary courage, sacrifice and patriotism of World War II American veterans of Japanese ancestry.

Enchanted: Forest of Light

1418 Descanso Drive

La Canada Flintridge

818 949 4200

http://www.DescansoGardens.org

Now, this is a DIFFERENT kind of tree decorating! This is ENCHANTED: FOREST LIGHT at Descanso Gardens in La Canada – Flintridge. .

This is a night time experience, featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences in some of the most special areas of Descanso Gardens.

Please keep in mind ENCHANTED is a rain or shine event.

For advance ticket reservation information, you must check the website at: descansogardens.org

Odysseo: Cavalia

5230 Camino Ruiz

Camarillo

1 866 999 8111

cavalia.com/venturacounty

This is described as “THE BEST SHOW EVER!” Cavalia Odysseo’s artistic equestrian and theatrical production is happening in Camarillo. Audiences are taken to a live Hollywood-style movie set, where the moving interactions between human and horse are at the heart of the action. Layers of mesmerizing decor are combined with live music, gravity-defying acrobatics and aerial stunts. Add the staggering effects created by state-of-the-art scenery creating a sumptuous feast for the senses.

Ticket information is available at Cavalia.com/venturacounty

Magic of Lights

O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone

Auto Club Speedway

9300 Cherry Avenue

Fontana

800 944 RACE

http://www.magicoflights.com

http://www.autoclubspeedway.com/magicoflights

There’s a new drive through experience at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. This is MAGIC OF LIGHTS.

From the comfort of our own vehicles, we wind through the sparkling nearly two mile path in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone.

To learn more about the Inland Empire’s newest holiday tradition, here’s the website: http://www.autoclubspeedway.com/magicoflights

L.A. Zoo Lights

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

323 644 4200

http://www.lazoolights.org

L.A.’s bright lights holiday tradition returns to the Los Angeles Zoo. L.A. Zoo Lights takes us on a 60-to-90 minute tour of the zoo featuring creative animal themed light displays, including 3D projections, lasers, and thousands of holiday lights.

Ticket price information is available at lazoolights.org

Make it a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

