Trump Makes Over Presidential Coin, Replaces U.S. Motto With ‘Make America Great Again’

What’s big and shiny and gold and features Donald Trump’s name splashed across the front? https://t.co/KCjo2GpLBI — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 23, 2017

Donald Trump’s presidential “challenge coin” has been drawing criticism as images of the memento surfaced Friday.

The coin — which is typically given to service members to commemorate achievements and milestones, according to The New York Times — appears to have bucked tradition in photographs first published by The Washington Post.

The U.S. motto, “E pluribus unum,” —”Out of many, one” in Latin — is gone. It was replaced with Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” featured on both sides of the coin.

On one side, an eagle facing right appears in lieu of the presidential seal.

The coin also features a gold-plated banner that reads “DONALD J. TRUMP.” In addition to Trump’s signature, his name appears a total of three times.

The coin is gold instead of silver and copper, the Washington Post reported.

President Barack Obama’s and President George W. Bush’s coins were smaller and thinner and featured the traditional presidential seal, The New York Times said.

Trump “wanted to weigh in on” the new design, an anonymous White House aide told the Washington Post, describing the coin as “very gold.”

Another anonymous White House aide told the paper that the coins may be handed out to donors and at campaign events, saying “they’re going to be used in ways that they haven’t been in the past.”

Since the images surfaced Friday, several people have expressed criticism on social media:

Trump's presidential coin (which is often given to military and police) has replaced "E Pluribus Unum" with his campaign slogan. This happens in Russia or China, not in the U.S. https://t.co/rruDrnIXLP — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) December 23, 2017

“the national motto, 'E pluribus unum'…is gone. Instead, both sides of the coin feature Trump's official campaign slogan, 'Make America Great Again'"” https://t.co/GWVdiHKGAV — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) December 22, 2017

A spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee said the party was paying for the mementos, the Washington Post reported.