L.A. Archbishop to Preside Over Christmas Midnight Mass at Downtown Cathedral

Los Angeles Archbishop Jose H. Gomez will preside over a bilingual Christmas Midnight Mass on Sunday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels.

The service will begin with Christmas carols at 11:30 p.m. at the cathedral downtown at 555 W. Temple Street, church officials said.

The archbishop will also celebrate the 12:30 p.m. mass in Spanish on Christmas Day, with a Spanish-language choir.

“At Christmas we remember what the saints know — that God is our Father and he loves and cares for us as his children,” Gomez said in a statement. “At Christmas, we need to continue to stay close in prayer to the victims of the wildfires in our region and all of the tragedies that we have seen in our country and in the world this year.”​

