Mountain Lion Burned in Thomas Fire Rescued in Santa Paula

A mountain lion that was injured in the Thomas Fire was rescued in Santa Paula, officials said.

The mountain lion was spotted Friday in brush off Main Street between Dean and Steckel drives, city officials posted on Facebook.

Santa Paula police, along with California Fish and Wildlife officials responded to the area. After more than four hours, they were able to blow a tranquilizer dart on the cougar and captured it.

Authorities described it as being female and weighing between 50 to 60 pounds.

Her paws were burned, apparently from the Thomas Fire. She is believed to be an orphan and authorities said she likely would have starved to death if she hadn’t been found.

It was taken to a fish and wildlife facility to be treated and was expected to be moved to a different facility.