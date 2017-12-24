Sunday “Gayle on the Go! /// Sunday, December 24th, 2017

Merry Christmas Eve!
Here are some fun family events you can enjoy this holiday season! Take a look at the Sunday "GAYLE ON THE GO! list.
-0-
Titanic at the Reagan Presidential Library & Museum
40 Presidential Drive
Simi Valley
805 522 2977
http://www.reaganfoundation.org
TITANIC AT THE REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM is open today until 3pm. The ten-thousand-square foot exhibition features hundreds of Titanic artifacts that have not been together since the ship’s fateful night in 1912. The exhibition also includes items from the 1997 movies.
TITANIC AT THE REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM closes Sunday, January 7th, 2018.
-0-
Play!
Autry Museum of the American West
234 Museum Drive
Los Angeles
1 323 667 2000
theautry.org
Time is also running out to experience “PLAY AT THE AUTRY”, where we are invited to explore and play with some of the more than two-hundred objects from the Autry’s diverse collections representing hands-on games of the past and present. No assembly required!
“PLAY AT THE AUTRY” also closes Sunday, January 7th, 2018.
-0-
Tattoo: An Exhibition
Natural History Museum
900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
213 763 DINO
http://www.nhm.org
TATTOO: AN EXHIBITION can be found at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County in downtown Los Angeles.
We learn the art of marking skin is not a new fad, but an art form that’s been five-thousand years in the making.
Museum officials say please note that in order to show the full breadth of tattoos on the body, this exhibition contains some nudity.
-0-
Odysseo: Cavalia
5230 Camino Ruiz
Camarillo
1 866 999 8111
cavalia.com/venturacounty
This is described as “THE BEST SHOW EVER!” Cavalia Odyseeo’s artistic equestrian and theatrical production is happening in Camarillo. Audiences are taken to a live Hollywood-style movie set, where the moving interactions between human and horse are at the heart of the action. Layers of mesmerizing decor are combined with live music, gravity-defying acrobatics and aerial stunts. Add the staggering effects created by state-of-the-art scenery creating a sumptuous feast for the senses.
Ticket information is available at cavalia.com/venturacounty
-0-
Cirque du Soleil
LUZIA
Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles
http://www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia
The breathtaking production of LUZIA is happening at Dodger Stadium. The heartwarming production takes audiences on a surrealistic journey to multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both the past and present.
-0-
A Whistling White House Wonderland
Richard Nixon Foundation, Library, & Museum
18001 Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda
714 528 0544
http://www.nixonfoundation.org/whistling-white-house-wonderland
Among the Christmas trees decorated for Southern California’s military hometown heroes and a reproduction of First Lady Pat Nixon’s White House Gingerbread House are vintage model trains at the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda.
Also, at the A Whistling White House Wonderland at the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, Christmas trees decorated for Southern California’s military hometown heroes and a reproduction of First Lady Pat Nixon’s White House Gingerbread House.
For admission information, you’re going to want to check the website: nixonfoundation.org
The holiday display is made possible thanks to the generosity of Ruth Ann Segerstrom Moriarty, Pacific Mercantile Bank and The Cookie Element.
-0-
Up Close: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel @ 10am
Westfield Topanga
21900 Vanowen Street
Canoga Park
http://www.westfield.com/upclose
At Westfield Topanga, we can see Michelagelo’s breathtaking SISTINE CHAPEL without leaving town! One of the world’s greatest artistic achievements reproduced in near original size at Westfield Topanga in Canoga Park. For ticket information, check the website: westfield.com/upclose.
-0-
L.A. Zoo Lights
5333 Zoo Drive
Los Angeles
323 644 4200
http://www.lazoolights.org
L.A.’s bright lights holiday tradition returns to the Los Angeles Zoo. L.A. Zoo Lights takes us on a 60-to-90 minute tour of the zoo featuring creative animal themed light displays, including 3D projections, lasers, and thousands of holiday lights.
Ticket price information is available at lazoolights.org
-0-
Free!
Christmas Eve Service @ 9am
Shepherd Church
Rinaldi Street & Porter Ranch Drive
Porter Ranch
http://www.theshepherd.org
We’re invited to the Christmas Eve Service at Shepherd Church in Porter Ranch. The free holiday service begins at 9am. If you can’t make that one, there are others throughout the day. For the complete schedule take a look at the website: http://www.theshepherd.org
-0-
Free!
Christmas Eve Service at 9:30am
University Christian Church
5831 West Centinela Avenue
Los Angeles
http://www.univcc.org
And, we can experience Christmas Eve at University Christian Church in Los Angeles. We’re invited to remember the symbols of hope and peace at the free church event.
-0-
HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:
PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.
Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community
-0-
It’s Sunday! Merry Christmas! “Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-0-0-0-