Sunday “Gayle on the Go! /// Sunday, December 24th, 2017

Merry Christmas Eve!

Here are some fun family events you can enjoy this holiday season! Take a look at the Sunday "GAYLE ON THE GO! list.

Titanic at the Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

TITANIC AT THE REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM is open today until 3pm. The ten-thousand-square foot exhibition features hundreds of Titanic artifacts that have not been together since the ship’s fateful night in 1912. The exhibition also includes items from the 1997 movies.

TITANIC AT THE REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM closes Sunday, January 7th, 2018.

Play!

Autry Museum of the American West

234 Museum Drive

Los Angeles

1 323 667 2000

theautry.org

Time is also running out to experience “PLAY AT THE AUTRY”, where we are invited to explore and play with some of the more than two-hundred objects from the Autry’s diverse collections representing hands-on games of the past and present. No assembly required!

“PLAY AT THE AUTRY” also closes Sunday, January 7th, 2018.

Tattoo: An Exhibition

Natural History Museum

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 DINO

http://www.nhm.org

TATTOO: AN EXHIBITION can be found at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County in downtown Los Angeles.

We learn the art of marking skin is not a new fad, but an art form that’s been five-thousand years in the making.

Museum officials say please note that in order to show the full breadth of tattoos on the body, this exhibition contains some nudity.

Odysseo: Cavalia

5230 Camino Ruiz

Camarillo

1 866 999 8111

cavalia.com/venturacounty

This is described as “THE BEST SHOW EVER!” Cavalia Odyseeo’s artistic equestrian and theatrical production is happening in Camarillo. Audiences are taken to a live Hollywood-style movie set, where the moving interactions between human and horse are at the heart of the action. Layers of mesmerizing decor are combined with live music, gravity-defying acrobatics and aerial stunts. Add the staggering effects created by state-of-the-art scenery creating a sumptuous feast for the senses.

Ticket information is available at cavalia.com/venturacounty

Cirque du Soleil

LUZIA

Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles

http://www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia

The breathtaking production of LUZIA is happening at Dodger Stadium. The heartwarming production takes audiences on a surrealistic journey to multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both the past and present.

A Whistling White House Wonderland

Richard Nixon Foundation, Library, & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda

Yorba Linda

714 528 0544

http://www.nixonfoundation.org/whistling-white-house-wonderland

Among the Christmas trees decorated for Southern California’s military hometown heroes and a reproduction of First Lady Pat Nixon’s White House Gingerbread House are vintage model trains at the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda.

Also, at the A Whistling White House Wonderland at the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, Christmas trees decorated for Southern California's military hometown heroes and a reproduction of First Lady Pat Nixon's White House Gingerbread House.

For admission information, you’re going to want to check the website: nixonfoundation.org

The holiday display is made possible thanks to the generosity of Ruth Ann Segerstrom Moriarty, Pacific Mercantile Bank and The Cookie Element.

Up Close: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel @ 10am

Westfield Topanga

21900 Vanowen Street

Canoga Park

http://www.westfield.com/upclose

At Westfield Topanga, we can see Michelagelo’s breathtaking SISTINE CHAPEL without leaving town! One of the world’s greatest artistic achievements reproduced in near original size at Westfield Topanga in Canoga Park. For ticket information, check the website: westfield.com/upclose.

L.A. Zoo Lights

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

323 644 4200

http://www.lazoolights.org

L.A.’s bright lights holiday tradition returns to the Los Angeles Zoo. L.A. Zoo Lights takes us on a 60-to-90 minute tour of the zoo featuring creative animal themed light displays, including 3D projections, lasers, and thousands of holiday lights.

Ticket price information is available at lazoolights.org

Free!

Christmas Eve Service @ 9am

Shepherd Church

Rinaldi Street & Porter Ranch Drive

Porter Ranch

http://www.theshepherd.org

We’re invited to the Christmas Eve Service at Shepherd Church in Porter Ranch. The free holiday service begins at 9am. If you can’t make that one, there are others throughout the day. For the complete schedule take a look at the website: http://www.theshepherd.org

Free!

Christmas Eve Service at 9:30am

University Christian Church

5831 West Centinela Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.univcc.org

And, we can experience Christmas Eve at University Christian Church in Los Angeles. We’re invited to remember the symbols of hope and peace at the free church event.

It's Sunday! Merry Christmas!

