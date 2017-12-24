TikiFish Puts A Fresh Spin on the Feast of Seven Fishes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Lionel Killens puts an LA spin on a traditional Italian-American Christmas Eve meal, the Feast of Seven Fishes. His seven light and healthy seafood recipes are inspired by ceviche and poke recipes served at TikiFish, including an easy Filipino Kinilaw Ceviche recipe you can make at home.

FILIPINO KINILAW CEVICHE

Citrus marinated rockfish enhanced with coconut chili vinaigrette, red onion, cucumber, cilantro, tomatoes, birds eye chili, and passion fruit. Combine.

Ingredients:

4 ounces citrus marinated rockfish

2 ounces coconut chili vinaigrette

2 tablespoons diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons diced cucumber

1 tablespoon diced red onions

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon thinly sliced bird's eye chili

1/2 ounce passion fruit sauce

salt and pepper to taste

Originally aired on KTLA Morning News Weekends on Sunday, December 24, 2017.