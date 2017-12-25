Woman Killed, Ex-Husband Hospitalized in Attempted Murder-Suicide in Bellflower, Authorities Say

At least one person was killed and another injured Monday afternoon in Bellflower in what authorities described as an attempted murder-suicide involving a divorced couple.

A Hispanic woman was fatally shot in the 9100 block of Rosecrans Avenue about 3:15 p.m., according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a Hispanic man, was hospitalized after being shot, according to authorities. His condition was not released.

Authorities later described the two as a divorced couple with two children, ages 6 and 8. A sheriff’s spokesperson at the scene told KTLA the incident was believed to be an attempted murder-suicide.

The children were not injured in the incident, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.