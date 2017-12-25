Firefighters Revive ‘Lifeless’ Dog Pulled From Burning Travel Trailer in Riverside County

Riverside County firefighters were able to resuscitate a dog after the “lifeless” canine was pulled from a burning travel trailer in Perris over the holiday weekend, authorities said on Christmas.

Fire crews responded to a blaze at the Lake Perris RV Campground about 10:14 a.m. Saturday and discovered about 25 percent of the travel trailer was engulfed in flames, according to a tweet from Cal Fire Riverside.

After containing the fire, which took approximately 22 minutes, crews entered the smoke-filled trailer, the agency said. Firefighters searched the living space and discovered the lifeless dog.

They took the female canine out of the trailer and began efforts to revive her using stimulation and oxygen therapy, according to the Cal Fire Riverside. She began to come around and was then taken to the City of Perris Animal Control to recover.

She was last reported to be “alert and attentive,” fire officials said.

The trailer appeared to be vacant at the time the flames erupted and the owners were nowhere in sight when firefighters arrived on scene, according to the agency.

It was not immediately known what sparked the fire.

