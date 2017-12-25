× L.A. Man Claims He Left Manure at Steve Mnuchin’s Bel-Air Home in ‘Secret Santa Project’

A Los Angeles psychologist claims to have left the festively wrapped box of manure outside the Bel-Air home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin that spurred a Secret Service investigation, billing it as a political protest against the recently passed tax bill.

Robert Strong, a Kentucky native now living in L.A., appears to have enthusiastically documented the act on Twitter and Facebook, posting photos of himself with a shovel and a Santa-spangled box full of manure and describing it as a “Secret Santa project.”

One of his Facebook posts shows an envelope labeled “To Stevie” and a card from “The American People” inscribed, “We’re returning the ‘gift’ of the Christmas tax bill. It’s [expletive].”

And in a YouTube video posted on Christmas Day, Strong declared that “the prophets of old often did shocking things to highlight the injustice” against which they preached.

