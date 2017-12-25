LAPD Officers Help Deliver ‘Christmas Baby’ in Downtown Los Angeles Apartment Building

Two police officers helped deliver a baby in downtown Los Angeles on Monday afternoon before paramedics were able to arrive, according to police.

The delivery happened in an apartment building located at 451 S. Main St., police said.

The officers were responding to reports of a woman screaming, police said. When they arrived, she was pacing in a hallway and ended up giving birth before paramedics were able to arrive on scene, according to police.

“A Christmas baby! We are very proud of our @LAPDCentralArea officers who helped deliver a baby this afternoon. #SpecialPresent,” Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Marc Reina tweeted Monday.

Officers rode with the woman in an ambulance to the hospital, according to LAPD Media Relations.

A Christmas baby! We are very proud of our @LAPDCentralArea officers who helped deliver a baby this afternoon. #SpecialPresent pic.twitter.com/p2HrmhxcjN — Captain Marc Reina (@LAPDMarcReina) December 26, 2017