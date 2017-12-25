Package of Manure Sent to Steve Mnuchin’s Bel-Air Home Was Apparently Intended as Protest Message; Secret Service Investigating

The U.S. Secret Service has taken over the investigation of a gift-wrapped package of manure sent to the Bel-Air home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

The package was apparently intended as a protest.

It’s not clear that any local laws were violated even though the package provoked an extensive law-enforcement response early Saturday evening, said Officer Ray Barron, of the West Los Angeles Division of the L.A. Police Dept.

“There was nothing other than insulting comments,” said Barron, describing a note that accompanied the box. “There was nothing dangerous in the box — no controlled substances. No threats were made.”

