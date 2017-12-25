Watch Live: KTLA’s Annual Christmas Day Tradition, The Crackling Yule Log

Package of Manure Sent to Steve Mnuchin’s Bel-Air Home Was Apparently Intended as Protest Message; Secret Service Investigating

Posted 6:26 AM, December 25, 2017, by

The U.S. Secret Service has taken over the investigation of a gift-wrapped package of manure sent to the Bel-Air home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin testifies on the Fiscal Year 2018 Budget before a U.S. House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 24, 2017. (Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin testifies on the Fiscal Year 2018 Budget before a U.S. House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 24, 2017. (Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

The package was apparently intended as a protest.

It’s not clear that any local laws were violated even though the package provoked an extensive law-enforcement response early Saturday evening, said Officer Ray Barron, of the West Los Angeles Division of the L.A. Police Dept.

“There was nothing other than insulting comments,” said Barron, describing a note that accompanied the box. “There was nothing dangerous in the box — no controlled substances. No threats were made.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories